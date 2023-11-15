Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.26.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.