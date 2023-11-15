American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

