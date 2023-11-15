American International Group Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 48.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

