American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

