American International Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 81.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.