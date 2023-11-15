American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Harmonic worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.75 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

