American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PRVA opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

