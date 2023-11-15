American International Group Inc. Sells 4,104 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $72,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,963. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

