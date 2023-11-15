American International Group Inc. Sells 497 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

