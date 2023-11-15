AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of AMN opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

