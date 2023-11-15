Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $1.55

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.56.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 41,103 shares of company stock worth $49,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in Blend Labs by 67.3% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,491 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,968,921 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

