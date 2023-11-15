Analysts Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target at $47.00

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group
CAVA Group Price Performance
NYSE CAVA opened at $32.17 on Friday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Read More
