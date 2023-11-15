Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ACGL stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

