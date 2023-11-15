Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

