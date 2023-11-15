Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $10.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of ACRE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.28 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

