Ayr Wellness (AYR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post earnings of C($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.69 million.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.