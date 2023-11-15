Ayr Wellness (AYR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post earnings of C($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.69 million.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.