Barbara Powley Buys 156 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £137.28 ($168.59).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £153.65 million, a PE ratio of -573.75 and a beta of 0.91. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 33.36, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.67.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,125.00%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

