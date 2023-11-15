Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 538,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $9,655,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

