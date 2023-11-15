BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

