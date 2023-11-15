Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

