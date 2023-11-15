Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) will post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

