Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $48.57 Average PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $441.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

