BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY24 guidance at $3.80-3.92 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.80-$3.92 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

