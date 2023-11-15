BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

