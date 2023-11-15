BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 301,375 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 301,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $4,559,803.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,922,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,303,355.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $428,732.35.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $143,443.44.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

ECAT opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

