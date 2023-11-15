Brady (BRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.70-3.95 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 695.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $632,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

