Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

