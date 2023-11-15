Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $46.75

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

