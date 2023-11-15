Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,723.50

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

STJPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.96) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.10) to GBX 1,063 ($13.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

STJPF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

(Get Free Report

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.