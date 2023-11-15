Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) PT at $11.94

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

KLG stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.