Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) PT at $11.94

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co ( NYSE:KLG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

KLG stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

