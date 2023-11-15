Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 13.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 736,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 803,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

