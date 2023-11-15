Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.56

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 372891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.