Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.59

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 46597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

