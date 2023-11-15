Candriam S.C.A. Buys New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Vroom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vroom by 85.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vroom by 138.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 2,517.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of VRM opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

