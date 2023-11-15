Candriam S.C.A. Has $239,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,636 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snap by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $104,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,047 shares of company stock worth $13,378,709 in the last 90 days.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

