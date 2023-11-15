Candriam S.C.A. Invests $119,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

