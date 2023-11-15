Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

