Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.04 and its 200-day moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.