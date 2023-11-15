Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,073 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.14 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

