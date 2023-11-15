Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,514 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 32,550.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $89.37.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

