Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,557 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

