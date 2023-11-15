Candriam S.C.A. Sells 713 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

