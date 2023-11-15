Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,525 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

