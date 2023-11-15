Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

