CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

