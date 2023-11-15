Centric Health Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

