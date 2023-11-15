CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.69.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.