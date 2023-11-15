Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.42% of Chemed worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CHE opened at $587.37 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $590.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.79, for a total value of $2,903,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,632.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.79, for a total value of $2,903,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,632.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,217 shares of company stock worth $9,920,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

