CIBC Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$101.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.75.

STN stock opened at C$96.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$88.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.31. The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$99.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

