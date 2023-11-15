CIBC Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$12.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.
SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.