CIBC Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$12.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

SIA stock opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$790.27 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.66.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

